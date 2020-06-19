Copper cathodes are used as a raw material feed for the production of high purity copper products.

Cathodes are basic products of copper production. They are produced in a marketable form at Montanwerke Brixlegg for use in high-quality applications. Copper cathodes from Montanwerke Brixlegg with specific maximum impurity levels are also registered and traded on the London Metal Exchange. More infos about Copper Cathodes you can find here: https://www.montanwerke-brixlegg.com/en/products/copper-cathodes/

Montanwerke Brixlegg AG

Andreas Enderle

Werkstraße 1

6230 Brixlegg

Österreich

E-Mail: office@montanwerke-brixlegg.com

Homepage: http://www.montanwerke-brixlegg.com/

Telefon: +43 5337 6151

Pressekontakt

