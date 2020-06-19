Jun
Copper cathodes are used as a raw material feed for the production of high purity copper products.
Cathodes are basic products of copper production. They are produced in a marketable form at Montanwerke Brixlegg for use in high-quality applications. Copper cathodes from Montanwerke Brixlegg with specific maximum impurity levels are also registered and traded on the London Metal Exchange. More infos about Copper Cathodes you can find here: https://www.montanwerke-brixlegg.com/en/products/copper-cathodes/
Montanwerke Brixlegg AG
Andreas Enderle
Werkstraße 1
6230 Brixlegg
Österreich
E-Mail: office@montanwerke-brixlegg.com
Homepage: http://www.montanwerke-brixlegg.com/
Telefon: +43 5337 6151
