May
27
Copper Alloys, Iron Silicate & Copper Cathodes
Mi, 05/27/2020 - 09:55
If you are engaged in a very specific niche industry field with high demands of copper alloys, iron silicate and copper-cathodes, then Montanwerke Brixlegg is the right service partner for you. Motanwerke Brixlegg located in west tyrol is specialized in the fields copper alloys, iron silicate and copper-cathodes. Motanwerke Brixlegg is producing copper alloys, iron silicate and copper-cathodes under the highest producing standards in western europe. Main keyplayers in several niche industries rely on the high quality copper alloys, iron silicate and copper-cathodes made in Brixlegg. For more information please visit:
www.montanwerke-brixlegg.com/en/products/copper-alloys
www.montanwerke-brixlegg.com/en/products/iron-silicate
www.montanwerke-brixlegg.com/en/products/copper-cathodes
Montanwerke Brixlegg AG
Andreas Enderle
Werkstraße 1
6230 Brixlegg
Österreich
E-Mail: office@montanwerke-brixlegg.com
Homepage: http://www.montanwerke-brixlegg.com/
Telefon: +43 5337 6151
