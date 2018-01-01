Mar
25
Montanwerke Brixlegg Aktiengesellschaft: Copper Alloys, Iron Silicate & Copper Cathodes
Mi, 03/25/2020 - 16:41
Are you looking for high value copper products for leading industries in europe? - Montanwerke Brixlegg (www.montanwerke-brixlegg.com) are producing valuable products like copper alloys, Iron silicate and copper cathodes. All cooper products are produced under highest efforts directly in Brixlegg. Companies all over europe rely on the copper products form Brixlegg.
Montanwerke Brixlegg AG - Kupferkathoden & Kupferbolzen
Andreas Enderle
Werkstraße 1
6230 Brixlegg
Österreich
E-Mail: office@montanwerke-brixlegg.com
Homepage: https://www.montanwerke-brixlegg.com/en/products/copper-cathodes/
Telefon: +43 5337 6151
Pressekontakt
Montanwerke Brixlegg AG - Kupferkathoden & Kupferbolzen
Andreas Enderle
Werkstraße 1
6230 Brixlegg
Österreich
E-Mail: office@montanwerke-brixlegg.com
Homepage: https://www.montanwerke-brixlegg.com/en/products/copper-cathodes/
Telefon: +43 5337 6151