Mahalla’s significance in Uzbekistan will increase

From ancient times, mahalla in Uzbekistan has been a powerful cultural center, an effective body of citizen self-governance, the structure closest to the people; a unique institution of civil society. The role and significance of mahalla has always been priceless in the careful preservation of national and universal values, culture, lifestyle, thinking and spirituality of the multinational people of Uzbekistan, passed down from generation to generation.

In accordance with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev “On measures for improving the social and spiritual atmosphere in society, further supporting the mahalla institute, as well as raising the system of working with families and women to a new level”, a Ministry for Supporting Mahalla and Family was established in Uzbekistan.

Considering an important role of mahalla in the community and to support workers in the respective field, March 22 was declared the “Day of Mahalla System Workers”.

The Ministry for Supporting Mahalla and Family will serve as the authorized government body for the development and implementation of a unified state policy in the field of supporting families, women and the elderly, protecting their rights and legitimate interests, as well as establishing cooperation with citizens’ self-government bodies.

One of the tasks of the Ministry will include assistance and full implementation of “Comfortable and Safe Mahalla” principle in society, establishment of close cooperation with citizens’ self-government bodies in improving social and spiritual environment in families and mahalla.

Ensuring protection of women’s rights and interests is yet another vital tasks of the Ministry. Specialists will maintain close cooperation with women in all mahallas to timely detect and address problems.

A research institute “Mahalla va oila” (“Mahalla and family”) will be established on the basis of the Scientific and Practical Research Center “Oila” (“Family”) under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Training and Research Center “Mahalla” with its transfer to the Ministry structure.

New Ministry will also play the main role in raising the status of mahalla institution in solving problems of the population and exercising public control over activities of state bodies; will carry out tasks to support and assist citizens’ self-government in the following areas:

- maintaining a unified state policy aimed at strengthening the institution of family, primarily aimed at implementing the idea of a “Healthy family - a healthy society”, organizing targeted assistance to disadvantaged and problem families;

- ensuring effective implementation of state policy in supporting women, protecting their rights and legitimate interests, increasing their role and activity in public and political life of the country, ensuring guarantees of equal rights and opportunities for women and men;

- timely identification of women’s problems, provision of social, legal, psychological and material assistance to women who need help and find themselves in a difficult social situation, including women with disabilities;

- ensuring the employment of women, improving their working conditions, providing women, especially young girls in rural areas, with comprehensive targeted support for their wide involvement in family and private entrepreneurship, craftsmanship;

- developing proposals for supporting the activities of citizens’ self-government bodies, protecting their rights and legitimate interests, as well as developing mahalla system;

- strengthening the role and importance in society of citizens’ self-governing bodies, raising their status in working with everyday problems of the population and implementing effective public control;

- strengthening mutual cooperation of internal affairs bodies, other government departments and public organizations in matters of ensuring the rule of law and preventing delinquency in mahallas;

- implementation of a set of measures aimed at improving the material and technical security of citizens’ gatherings, as well as the introduction of modern information and communication technologies to the field.

Self-government bodies will deal with issues of attracting the population to entrepreneurship and family business, the efficient use of land, the prevention of misappropriation of land, and landscaping. At the same time, under the state programs “Har bir oila — tadbirkor” (“Every family is an entrepreneur”), “Yoshlar - kelajagimiz” (“Youth is our future”), “Hunarmandchilik” (“Handicraft”), loans will be allocated to the population. These loans will be directed to the private sector in providing services to the population, in particular, beauty and hairdressing salons, bakeries, sewing and pastry shops, chayxana, guzars, etc.